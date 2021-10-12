Holistic Financial Partners Trims Stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Holistic Financial Partners lowered its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 737 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Holistic Financial Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Holistic Financial Partners’ holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 124.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 80.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $114.19. The company had a trading volume of 31,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,445,373. The company has a 50 day moving average of $115.73 and a 200 day moving average of $115.17. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $113.20 and a 52-week high of $118.45.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

