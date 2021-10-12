Hollywood Bowl Group (LON:BOWL) Given “Buy” Rating at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group (LON:BOWL) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 280 ($3.66) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group in a research report on Friday.

LON BOWL opened at GBX 243 ($3.17) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.29, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of £414.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 238.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 238.81. Hollywood Bowl Group has a one year low of GBX 115.50 ($1.51) and a one year high of GBX 284 ($3.71).

In other news, insider Ivan Schofield acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 245 ($3.20) per share, with a total value of £24,500 ($32,009.41).

Hollywood Bowl Group

Hollywood Bowl Group plc operates ten-pin bowling centers. It operates a portfolio of 64 centers in the United Kingdom under the Hollywood Bowl, AMF, and Puttstars brands. Hollywood Bowl Group plc was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Hemel Hempstead, the United Kingdom.

