Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,752,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 88,130 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) were worth $92,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOMB. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 265,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,668,000 after purchasing an additional 43,499 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 3,208 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 699,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,910,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 117,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,598,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,286,000 after purchasing an additional 175,593 shares during the last quarter. 66.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HOMB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th.

In other news, CEO John W. Allison bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.68 per share, for a total transaction of $118,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO John W. Allison bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.98 per share, with a total value of $239,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 8.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HOMB opened at $23.69 on Tuesday. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.83 and a 12 month high of $29.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.28 and a 200-day moving average of $24.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 1.53.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 40.76% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The company had revenue of $172.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 174.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.27%.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Company Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Centennial Bank. It primarily offers a range of commercial and retail banking and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities.

Recommended Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.