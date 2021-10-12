Howe & Rusling Inc. Takes Position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY)

Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MQY. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 165.4% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 7.4% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund in the second quarter valued at about $84,000. 38.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund alerts:

NYSE MQY opened at $16.09 on Tuesday. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $15.35 and a one year high of $17.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.48.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.063 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income taxes. The company was founded on July 21, 1992 is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Read More: Quiet Period

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MQY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.