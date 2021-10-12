Howe & Rusling Inc. Takes Position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHZ. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 21.2% in the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 508.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 41.1% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 2,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHZ stock opened at $53.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.51. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $53.64 and a 1 year high of $56.25.

