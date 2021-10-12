H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its position in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,501 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $1,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in H&R Block by 62.8% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,826,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476,444 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in H&R Block by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,326,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,727,000 after purchasing an additional 218,646 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in H&R Block by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,223,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,213,000 after purchasing an additional 588,500 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in H&R Block by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,196,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,880,000 after purchasing an additional 44,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in H&R Block by 129.2% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,766,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,470,000 after purchasing an additional 995,757 shares in the last quarter. 82.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get H&R Block alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on HRB shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on H&R Block from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of H&R Block in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. TheStreet raised H&R Block from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on H&R Block from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

In related news, insider Thomas A. Gerke sold 23,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.55, for a total value of $604,564.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Thomas A. Gerke sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total value of $386,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 92,103 shares of company stock valued at $2,362,465 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HRB opened at $25.14 on Tuesday. H&R Block, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.91 and a 1 year high of $26.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.27.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 970.26% and a net margin of 19.08%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that H&R Block, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. H&R Block’s payout ratio is currently 27.41%.

H&R Block Profile

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail; and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

Read More: What is the Federal Reserve?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB).

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.