Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) Given a €56.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €56.00 ($65.88) price target on Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €30.50 ($35.88) target price on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €40.70 ($47.88) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €66.00 ($77.65) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Monday. Nord/LB set a €64.00 ($75.29) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €58.00 ($68.24) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €47.98 ($56.44).

BOSS opened at €52.22 ($61.44) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.92, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Hugo Boss has a fifty-two week low of €19.40 ($22.82) and a fifty-two week high of €53.84 ($63.34). The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion and a PE ratio of -1,376.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is €50.40 and its 200 day moving average is €45.67.

Hugo Boss Company Profile

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

