Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) Given a €56.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €56.00 ($65.88) price target on Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €30.50 ($35.88) target price on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €40.70 ($47.88) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €66.00 ($77.65) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Monday. Nord/LB set a €64.00 ($75.29) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €58.00 ($68.24) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €47.98 ($56.44).

Get Hugo Boss alerts:

BOSS opened at €52.22 ($61.44) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.92, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Hugo Boss has a fifty-two week low of €19.40 ($22.82) and a fifty-two week high of €53.84 ($63.34). The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion and a PE ratio of -1,376.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is €50.40 and its 200 day moving average is €45.67.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

See Also: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Hugo Boss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hugo Boss and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.