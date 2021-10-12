Idle (IDLE) Hits Market Cap of $9.59 Million

Idle (CURRENCY:IDLE) traded down 17.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. One Idle coin can currently be purchased for about $3.80 or 0.00006840 BTC on popular exchanges. Idle has a total market cap of $9.59 million and $364,845.00 worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Idle has traded down 24.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001799 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001973 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.55 or 0.00062122 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $68.71 or 0.00123565 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.18 or 0.00077653 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,651.19 or 1.00076515 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,464.76 or 0.06230607 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Idle Profile

Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,521,996 coins. Idle’s official message board is idlefinance.medium.com . Idle’s official Twitter account is @idlefinance . The official website for Idle is idle.finance

Idle Coin Trading

