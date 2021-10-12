ImmunoCellular Therapeutics, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IMUC) Short Interest Update

ImmunoCellular Therapeutics, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IMUC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a growth of 1,800.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of IMUC stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.63. 3,295 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,543. ImmunoCellular Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.06 and a 12-month high of $0.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.53.

About ImmunoCellular Therapeutics

ImmunoCellular Therapeutics, Ltd. is a clinical-stage company, which engages in the development of immune-based therapies for the treatment of cancers. The company’s lead product candidate, ICT-107, is a dendritic cell-based immunotherapy targeting multiple tumor-associated antigens on glioblastoma stem cells.

