Indivior (LON:INDV) Hits New 1-Year High at $221.21

Indivior PLC (LON:INDV) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 221.21 ($2.89) and last traded at GBX 220.40 ($2.88), with a volume of 204192 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 218.40 ($2.85).
Separately, Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 320 ($4.18) price target on shares of Indivior in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.
The company has a market cap of £1.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 195.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 164.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.46, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.86.
About Indivior (LON:INDV)
Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders. The company's product pipeline focuses on treating opioid use disorder, addiction, and schizophrenia.
