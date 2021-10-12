ING Groep (AMS:INGA) Given a €14.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €14.00 ($16.47) price target on ING Groep (AMS:INGA) in a research report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on INGA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €14.00 ($16.47) price objective on ING Groep in a research report on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €14.80 ($17.41) target price on ING Groep in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €13.00 ($15.29) target price on ING Groep in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €14.00 ($16.47) target price on ING Groep in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.00 ($15.29) target price on ING Groep in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €12.88 ($15.16).

ING Groep has a 12-month low of €13.52 ($15.91) and a 12-month high of €16.69 ($19.64).

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

