ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ING GROEP-ADR is a global financial institution of Dutch origin offering banking, insurance and asset management to over 50 million private, corporate and institutional clients in 65 countries. ING can fully deliver what today’s clients expect: unlimited access, maximum convenience, immediate and accurate execution, personal advice, tailor-made solutions and competitive rates. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on ING. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Monday, August 9th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Friday. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of ING Groep from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.51.

NYSE:ING opened at $14.66 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $57.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.88. ING Groep has a 1-year low of $6.63 and a 1-year high of $14.87.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. ING Groep had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 7.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ING Groep will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.478 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. ING Groep’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.19%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in ING Groep by 101.2% during the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 46,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 23,244 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in ING Groep by 333.6% during the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 63,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $914,000 after buying an additional 48,542 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of ING Groep by 0.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,115,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,451,000 after purchasing an additional 71,408 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in shares of ING Groep by 411.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 227,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,014,000 after purchasing an additional 183,113 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of ING Groep by 47.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 937,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,419,000 after purchasing an additional 303,014 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

ING Groep NV engages in the provision of banking, investments, life and non-life insurance, and retirement and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other and Wholesale Banking. The Retail Netherlands segment offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages, and consumer lending.

