Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) Shares Gap Up to $27.61

Shares of Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $27.61, but opened at $31.50. Inhibrx shares last traded at $34.04, with a volume of 18,032 shares traded.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Inhibrx in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Inhibrx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.51 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 6.06 and a quick ratio of 6.06.

Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.01. Inhibrx had a negative return on equity of 114.87% and a negative net margin of 742.82%. The firm had revenue of $0.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.90 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Inhibrx, Inc. will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Inhibrx by 135.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Inhibrx by 221.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Inhibrx by 103.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Inhibrx by 136.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Inhibrx by 55.3% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.67% of the company’s stock.

About Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX)

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. Its therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in patients with solid tumors, including sarcoma; and INBRX-105, an tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death ligand 1 (PD-L1) and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with PD-L1 expressing tumors.

