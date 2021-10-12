Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) Shares Gap Up to $27.61

Shares of Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $27.61, but opened at $31.50. Inhibrx shares last traded at $34.04, with a volume of 18,032 shares traded.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Inhibrx in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Inhibrx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th.
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.51 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 6.06 and a quick ratio of 6.06.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Inhibrx by 135.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Inhibrx by 221.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Inhibrx by 103.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Inhibrx by 136.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Inhibrx by 55.3% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.67% of the company’s stock.
About Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX)
Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. Its therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in patients with solid tumors, including sarcoma; and INBRX-105, an tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death ligand 1 (PD-L1) and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with PD-L1 expressing tumors.
