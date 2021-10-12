Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Inhibrx Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. The company’s pipeline is focused on oncology and orphan diseases. Inhibrx Inc. is based in SAN DIEGO. “

Separately, JMP Securities started coverage on Inhibrx in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company.

Inhibrx stock traded up $6.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,916,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,784. Inhibrx has a 12 month low of $14.27 and a 12 month high of $50.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.64 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.61. The company has a current ratio of 6.06, a quick ratio of 6.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.01. Inhibrx had a negative return on equity of 114.87% and a negative net margin of 742.82%. The business had revenue of $0.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.90 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Inhibrx will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INBX. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Inhibrx by 135.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Inhibrx by 221.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Inhibrx by 103.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Inhibrx by 136.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 2,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Inhibrx by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. 51.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inhibrx Company Profile

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. Its therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in patients with solid tumors, including sarcoma; and INBRX-105, an tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death ligand 1 (PD-L1) and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with PD-L1 expressing tumors.

