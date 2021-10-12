Injective Protocol Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $32.20 Million (INJ)

Injective Protocol (CURRENCY:INJ) traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 12th. During the last week, Injective Protocol has traded up 7.5% against the U.S. dollar. Injective Protocol has a total market cap of $359.33 million and $32.20 million worth of Injective Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Injective Protocol coin can now be bought for about $11.00 or 0.00019561 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Injective Protocol alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.87 or 0.00044210 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.34 or 0.00219269 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001777 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.50 or 0.00095105 BTC.

Injective Protocol Coin Profile

INJ is a coin. Its genesis date was October 17th, 2020. Injective Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,655,553 coins. Injective Protocol’s official website is injectiveprotocol.com . The Reddit community for Injective Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/injective and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Injective Protocol’s official Twitter account is @InjectiveLabs

According to CryptoCompare, “The Injective Protocol project aims to make currency exchanges completely decentralized, public operated networks. What this means is the exchange is solely operated by people who hold INJ tokens. There is no centralized governing body that enforces control over the development of the project. The Injective Protocol project officially launched via a public offering in 2020, and it was backed by names in the industry like Binance, Pantera and Hashed. The Injective Chain is the blockchain foundation of the project. It hosts a completely decentralized order book and employs elements from the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM). The platform also incorporates a bi-directional token bridge, linking it to the Ethereum ecosystem. “

Injective Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Injective Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Injective Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Injective Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

