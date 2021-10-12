Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – April (NYSEARCA:XDAP) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – April (NYSEARCA:XDAP) dropped 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $27.57 and last traded at $27.57. Approximately 2 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 6,128 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.58.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.69.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – April in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – April in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $377,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – April in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $643,000.

