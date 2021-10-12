InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:IHT) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:IHT)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.82. InnSuites Hospitality Trust shares last traded at $3.74, with a volume of 38,920 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of $33.13 million, a P/E ratio of -13.36 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp bought a new stake in InnSuites Hospitality Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $128,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust in the second quarter valued at $186,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust in the second quarter valued at $345,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust by 179.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 99,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 63,760 shares in the last quarter. 2.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust engages in the ownership and operation of hotel properties. It operates through the Hotel Operations and Hotel Management Services segment, which operates hotel properties in Arizona and New Mexico. The company was founded by James F. Wirth on June 21, 1971 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

