Inscription Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 15,439 Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 15,439 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,918,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ODFL. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 70.11% of the company’s stock.

ODFL traded down $3.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $283.89. 3,191 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 637,460. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $287.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $267.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The company has a market capitalization of $32.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.99. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.20 and a 1 year high of $304.22.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 18.80%. On average, analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 8.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.08%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ODFL. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $298.00 target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Friday, July 9th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Wolfe Research lowered Old Dominion Freight Line from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $264.00 target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Sunday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $260.16.

Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm involves in the ground and air expedited transportation and consumer household pickup and delivery. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

