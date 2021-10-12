Inscription Capital LLC Has $3.03 Million Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Inscription Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 799.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 49,700 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,175 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $3,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 65.2% in the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 570 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the second quarter worth about $38,000. 78.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.23.

COP traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $73.92. 139,436 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,532,602. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $27.53 and a 52 week high of $75.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.98 billion, a PE ratio of 63.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.28.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 5.93%. The firm had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.92) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 27th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently -177.32%.

In related news, Director R A. Walker acquired 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.50 per share, with a total value of $999,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

