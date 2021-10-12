Insider Buying: Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF) Insider Buys 4,000 Shares of Stock

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF) insider Bradley Louis Radoff purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.59 per share, for a total transaction of $30,360.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Bradley Louis Radoff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 8th, Bradley Louis Radoff acquired 6,700 shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.57 per share, with a total value of $50,719.00.

On Wednesday, October 6th, Bradley Louis Radoff acquired 8,183 shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.40 per share, with a total value of $60,554.20.

On Monday, October 4th, Bradley Louis Radoff acquired 10,000 shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.08 per share, with a total value of $70,800.00.

On Friday, September 24th, Bradley Louis Radoff acquired 6,397 shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.42 per share, with a total value of $47,465.74.

On Thursday, September 9th, Bradley Louis Radoff purchased 28,624 shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.27 per share, with a total value of $236,720.48.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Bradley Louis Radoff purchased 12,448 shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.20 per share, with a total value of $102,073.60.

On Tuesday, August 31st, Bradley Louis Radoff purchased 34,999 shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.89 per share, with a total value of $276,142.11.

On Thursday, August 26th, Bradley Louis Radoff purchased 10,000 shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.73 per share, with a total value of $77,300.00.

On Monday, August 23rd, Bradley Louis Radoff bought 11,407 shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.17 per share, with a total value of $81,788.19.

Shares of RMCF stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.65. The stock had a trading volume of 9,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,794. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.58 and a 12-month high of $9.00. The company has a market cap of $46.85 million, a P/E ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.03.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory had a return on equity of 18.76% and a net margin of 11.80%. The business had revenue of $7.59 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet raised Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RMCF. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 35.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 4.2% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 37,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 2.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 177,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 4,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 540,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,121,000 after purchasing an additional 22,343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.54% of the company’s stock.

About Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc is a franchisor, confectionery manufacturer and retail operator in the United States, Canada, Philippines, Japan, South Korea, and the United Arab Emirates. The firm manufactures a line of premium chocolate candies and other confectionery products to supply its franchise locations, delivered fresh by its fleet of refrigerated trucks.

