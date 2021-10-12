Insider Selling: Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) VP Sells 13,915 Shares of Stock

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) VP Donald P. Richmond II sold 13,915 shares of Aehr Test Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.87, for a total transaction of $262,576.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ AEHR traded down $0.60 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,680,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,054,299. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.37. Aehr Test Systems has a 12 month low of $1.15 and a 12 month high of $20.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $471.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -214.00 and a beta of 1.46.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Aehr Test Systems had a negative return on equity of 39.32% and a negative net margin of 12.21%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aehr Test Systems during the second quarter valued at $74,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 2.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 151,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 4,049 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Aehr Test Systems by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,021,782 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,820,000 after buying an additional 16,979 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Aehr Test Systems in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Aehr Test Systems during the first quarter valued at $31,000. 19.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AEHR shares. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Aehr Test Systems from $12.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Aehr Test Systems from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th.

About Aehr Test Systems

Aehr Test Systems engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of test and burn-in products to the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products include wafer contact test systems, test during burn-in systems, test fixtures and die carriers. The company was founded by Rhea J. Posedel on May 25, 1977 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

