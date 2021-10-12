Insider Selling: Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CEO Sells 77,193 Shares of Stock

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.32, for a total transaction of $25,575,584.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Mark Zuckerberg also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Facebook alerts:

On Tuesday, October 5th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.99, for a total transaction of $25,662,827.00.

On Friday, October 1st, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.63, for a total transaction of $26,485,299.00.

On Monday, September 27th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.59, for a total transaction of $27,177,907.00.

On Wednesday, September 29th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.45, for a total transaction of $26,394,085.00.

On Friday, September 24th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 6,300 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.58, for a total transaction of $2,202,354.00.

On Tuesday, September 21st, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.82, for a total transaction of $27,659,486.00.

On Friday, September 17th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.86, for a total transaction of $28,358,278.00.

On Monday, September 13th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.42, for a total transaction of $29,097,266.00.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.52, for a total transaction of $28,718,496.00.

On Friday, September 10th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.01, for a total transaction of $29,452,073.00.

FB traded down $1.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $323.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,640,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,843,584. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $359.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $338.71. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $244.61 and a 12 month high of $384.33. The stock has a market cap of $912.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.32.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. The company had revenue of $29.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.93 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current year.

FB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $355.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Facebook currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $404.85.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Willis Investment Counsel increased its position in Facebook by 0.3% during the second quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 10,352 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,599,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 2.8% in the second quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.7% in the second quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 2.0% in the second quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, TPG Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 3.9% in the second quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 802 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

Further Reading: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.