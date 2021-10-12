Insider Selling: Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) CFO Sells 890 Shares of Stock

Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) CFO Emeka Chukwu sold 890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.53, for a total transaction of $69,891.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

SMTC traded down $0.81 on Tuesday, hitting $75.77. The company had a trading volume of 218,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,265. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.28. Semtech Co. has a 52-week low of $52.23 and a 52-week high of $83.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.65.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. Semtech had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The business had revenue of $185.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.89 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. Semtech’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Semtech Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in shares of Semtech during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Semtech during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Semtech during the second quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Semtech during the second quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Semtech during the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SMTC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Semtech from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price (up from $95.00) on shares of Semtech in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of Semtech in a report on Monday, August 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Semtech from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of Semtech in a report on Monday, August 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.55.

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

