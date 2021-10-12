Insider Selling: Volution Group plc (LON:FAN) Insider Sells 16,361 Shares of Stock

Volution Group plc (LON:FAN) insider Andy O’Brien sold 16,361 shares of Volution Group stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 460 ($6.01), for a total transaction of £75,260.60 ($98,328.46).

FAN traded up GBX 12.50 ($0.16) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 473 ($6.18). The company had a trading volume of 828,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 932,547. The company has a market capitalization of £936.19 million and a PE ratio of 89.25. Volution Group plc has a one year low of GBX 188.50 ($2.46) and a one year high of GBX 565 ($7.38). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 515.52 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 458.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.35.

Get Volution Group alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a GBX 4.40 ($0.06) dividend. This is a boost from Volution Group’s previous dividend of $1.90. This represents a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FAN. Liberum Capital boosted their price target on shares of Volution Group from GBX 520 ($6.79) to GBX 560 ($7.32) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 620 ($8.10) price target on shares of Volution Group in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Volution Group in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

About Volution Group

Volution Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies ventilation products to residential and commercial construction markets in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Australasia, and internationally. The company's products include unitary extractor fans for use in bathrooms and kitchens; MVHR and MEV systems; rigid, semi-rigid, and flexible ducting products and accessories; mechanical heat recovery units; air handling units and fan coils; commercial ventilation products; underfloor heating, heated towel rails, radiators, and storage and panel heaters; wall, box, and tower fans, as well as portable air conditioners; hand dryers and insect killers; and sensors, controllers, and ducting products.

See Also: 52-week highs

Receive News & Ratings for Volution Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volution Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.