Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $27.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.75% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Intercorp Financial Services Inc. provides financial products and services. The Company’s business segment consists of Bank, Insurance, Real Estate Operations and Others. Intercorp Financial Services Inc. is based in Lima, Peru. “

IFS has been the topic of several other reports. Banco Santander upgraded Intercorp Financial Services to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Grupo Santander upgraded Intercorp Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Intercorp Financial Services from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.40.

Shares of IFS stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $24.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,824. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 2.03. Intercorp Financial Services has a one year low of $17.67 and a one year high of $35.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.27. Intercorp Financial Services had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 33.32%. The company had revenue of $412.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intercorp Financial Services will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Intercorp Financial Services by 12.8% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,441,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,539,000 after acquiring an additional 277,906 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Intercorp Financial Services by 4.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,417,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,599,000 after purchasing an additional 57,224 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Intercorp Financial Services by 20.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,364,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,276,000 after purchasing an additional 234,100 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Intercorp Financial Services by 10.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 689,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,329,000 after purchasing an additional 65,168 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Intercorp Financial Services by 85.9% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 354,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,593,000 after purchasing an additional 163,666 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.32% of the company’s stock.

Intercorp Financial Services Inc provides banking, insurance, and wealth management services for retail and commercial clients in Peru. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It provides transactional accounts, such as cuenta sueldo and cuenta simple; savings accounts; investment accounts; and time deposits, certificates of deposit, and compensation for service time accounts.

