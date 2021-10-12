Internet Computer Market Cap Hits $7.20 Billion (ICP)

Internet Computer (CURRENCY:ICP) traded 9.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 12th. One Internet Computer coin can currently be purchased for approximately $41.44 or 0.00072600 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Internet Computer has traded down 23.7% against the U.S. dollar. Internet Computer has a total market capitalization of $7.20 billion and approximately $354.98 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001752 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001895 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.68 or 0.00057258 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $68.21 or 0.00119496 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,113.50 or 1.00051993 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,351.22 or 0.05870708 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002726 BTC.

Internet Computer Profile

Internet Computer’s total supply is 473,666,754 coins and its circulating supply is 173,686,650 coins. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity

Internet Computer Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Internet Computer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Internet Computer using one of the exchanges listed above.

