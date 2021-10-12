Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Sold by Covington Capital Management

Covington Capital Management reduced its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 49,084 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 579 shares during the quarter. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Intuit were worth $24,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. WT Wealth Management grew its stake in Intuit by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 3,720 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Intuit by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 57,285 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,079,000 after purchasing an additional 3,195 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Intuit during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,202,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 27.3% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,498 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,723,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 8.8% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 59,170 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,002,000 after buying an additional 4,765 shares during the last quarter. 84.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 389 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $551.33, for a total value of $214,467.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,652 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.26, for a total value of $907,377.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,895.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 59,736 shares of company stock valued at $33,491,613. 3.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

INTU stock traded up $3.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $528.94. 18,457 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,239,875. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $550.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $485.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.45 billion, a PE ratio of 70.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.03. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $312.05 and a 1-year high of $582.96.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 21.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.98%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on INTU shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Intuit from $510.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Intuit from $530.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Intuit from $498.00 to $621.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Edward Jones initiated coverage on Intuit in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intuit in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $544.55.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

