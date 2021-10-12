Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ: ISRG) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

10/7/2021 – Intuitive Surgical was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $352.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of the company outperformed the industry over the past year. Intuitive Surgical ended the second quarter on a solid note, wherein both earnings and revenues surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company’s revenue growth in the second quarter of 2021 reflected procedure growth and higher-than-expected system placements. Strong segmental performance was seen during the second quarter. Intuitive Surgical recorded uptick in da Vinci procedure volume in the second quarter. Expansion in both gross and operating margins bodes well. Per management, the quarter exhibited both the demand for superior quality minimally invasive procedures along with a return to surgeries that were deferred during the pandemic. Yet, stiff competition in the global MedTech space and rising costs continue to raise concern.”

10/5/2021 – Intuitive Surgical had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $323.50 to $310.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/5/2021 – Intuitive Surgical was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating.

10/1/2021 – Intuitive Surgical was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $366.67 price target on the stock.

9/28/2021 – Intuitive Surgical is now covered by analysts at Raymond James. They set a “buy” rating and a $383.33 price target on the stock.

9/21/2021 – Intuitive Surgical was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $359.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Intuitive Surgical ended the second quarter on a solid note, wherein both earnings and revenues surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company’s revenue growth in the second quarter of 2021 reflected procedure growth and higher-than-expected system placements. Strong segmental performance was seen during the second quarter. Intuitive Surgical recorded uptick in da Vinci procedure volume in the second quarter. Expansion in both gross and operating margins bodes well. Per management, the quarter exhibited both the demand for superior quality minimally invasive procedures along with a return to surgeries that were deferred during the pandemic. Shares of the company outperformed the industry over the past six months. Yet, stiff competition in the global MedTech space and rising costs continue to raise concern.”

8/26/2021 – Intuitive Surgical had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $325.00 to $346.67. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $324.87. 8,058 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,630,293. The company has a market cap of $115.97 billion, a PE ratio of 24.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $355.65 and a 200-day moving average of $311.37. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $217.67 and a 12 month high of $362.34.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 31.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 71.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 14.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Jamie Samath sold 503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $971.64, for a total transaction of $488,734.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Mark J. Rubash sold 1,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,083.16, for a total value of $1,295,459.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,466,708.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,342 shares of company stock valued at $23,082,351. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Karp Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 11.9% during the first quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 4,650 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,436,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 316,962 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $234,216,000 after buying an additional 11,041 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 8.7% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 74,775 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $55,254,000 after purchasing an additional 5,958 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 12.6% in the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 1,802 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 26.7% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 126,575 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $93,532,000 after purchasing an additional 26,642 shares during the last quarter. 83.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

