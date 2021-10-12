Inventiva (NYSE:IVA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Inventiva S.A. (NYSE:IVA) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 3,594 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 30,750 shares.The stock last traded at $13.04 and had previously closed at $12.83.

Several analysts have commented on IVA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inventiva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Inventiva from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Inventiva currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.33.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.69.

Inventiva (NYSE:IVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.27 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVA. BVF Inc. IL bought a new position in Inventiva in the 1st quarter worth $1,573,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Inventiva by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 33,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 4,376 shares during the period. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Inventiva in the 2nd quarter worth $355,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Inventiva in the 2nd quarter worth $163,000.

About Inventiva (NYSE:IVA)

Inventiva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), mucopolysaccharidoses (MPS), and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is Lanifibranor, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to treat NASH.

