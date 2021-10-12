Invesco DB Agriculture Fund (NYSEARCA:DBA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Invesco DB Agriculture Fund (NYSEARCA:DBA) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 46,612 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 1,158,006 shares.The stock last traded at $19.38 and had previously closed at $19.35.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.99 and a 200 day moving average of $18.50.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 516.2% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 865,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,762,000 after acquiring an additional 725,283 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 111.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 87,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 46,317 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 3.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 100,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after acquiring an additional 3,356 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 170.3% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 30,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 18,900 shares during the period. Finally, Cavalier Investments LLC bought a new stake in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund during the first quarter valued at about $473,000.

PowerShares DB Agriculture Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB Multi-Sector Commodity Trust (the Trust). The Fund’s subsidiary is DB Agriculture Master Fund (the Master Fund), a separate series of DB Multi-Sector Commodity Master Trust (the Master Trust). The Fund offers common units of beneficial interest (the Shares) only to certain eligible financial institutions (the Authorized Participants) in one or more blocks of 200,000 Shares, called a Basket.

