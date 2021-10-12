Investors Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS)

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors acquired 8,894 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 4,176% compared to the typical daily volume of 208 put options.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADMS. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 549,010 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,635,000 after acquiring an additional 14,097 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 307,700 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 60,422 shares in the last quarter. DCF Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 412.2% during the 1st quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 160,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 128,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 82.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 288,275 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 130,162 shares in the last quarter. 71.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ADMS shares. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, William Blair cut Adamas Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.56.

NASDAQ ADMS opened at $8.07 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.02. Adamas Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.96 and a 52-week high of $9.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.25, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a current ratio of 5.30. The stock has a market cap of $367.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 2.69.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $21.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.24 million. On average, analysts predict that Adamas Pharmaceuticals will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovery and development of chrono-synchronous therapies for chronic neurologic disorders. Its products include GOCOVRI, ADS-5012, ADS-4101, and Namzaric. GOCOVRI is indicated for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson’s disease receiving levodopa-based therapy.

