ION Price Reaches $0.0808 (ION)

ION (CURRENCY:ION) traded 20.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. In the last seven days, ION has traded down 91% against the US dollar. One ION coin can currently be bought for about $0.0808 or 0.00000144 BTC on exchanges. ION has a total market cap of $1.11 million and approximately $212.00 worth of ION was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $54.21 or 0.00096898 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003070 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $232.72 or 0.00415970 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00012781 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.81 or 0.00033626 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00010286 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000586 BTC.

ION Coin Profile

ION (CRYPTO:ION) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 16th, 2015. ION’s total supply is 19,663,338 coins and its circulating supply is 13,763,338 coins. ION’s official Twitter account is @ionomics and its Facebook page is accessible here . ION’s official website is ionomy.com . The Reddit community for ION is https://reddit.com/r/ionomy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for ION is medium.com/@ionomy

According to CryptoCompare, “ION is a blockchain-based decentralized cryptocurrency that rewards network participation via static proof of stake. ION rewards “connectivity age” instead of “coin age,” thus eliminating abuse from exchanges and users that do not actively contribute to the network. By having a static reward system, the rewards for participation are proportional to the work every active node contributes. This discourages centralization and promotes network health. In addition to static rewards, ION implements a masternode network to incentivize large holders, and perform advanced functions such as near-instant and private transactions. Ionomy focuses on mobile gaming applications. ION provides a platform that facilitates the development and monetization of new mobile games and rewards gamers financially. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling ION

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ION directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ION should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ION using one of the exchanges listed above.

