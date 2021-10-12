iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) Shares Bought by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC raised its position in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) by 124.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,400 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC owned 0.11% of iRhythm Technologies worth $2,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iRhythm Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in iRhythm Technologies by 65.7% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in iRhythm Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 65.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 96.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IRTC opened at $65.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a current ratio of 4.60. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.66 and a 12-month high of $286.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.68.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by $0.38. The company had revenue of $81.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.95 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 18.41% and a negative net margin of 19.41%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -3.66 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on IRTC shares. Citigroup increased their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $210.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut iRhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.92.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc engages in the development of monitoring and diagnostic solutions for detection of cardiac arrhythmias. It offers Zio XT, is a wearable patch-based biosensor, continuously records, and stores ECG data from every patient heartbeat for up to 14 consecutive days; and Zio AT, also provides ECG data but also provides physicians with actionable notifications during the wear period.

