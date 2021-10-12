Iridium Communications (IRDM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 19th. Analysts expect Iridium Communications to post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $149.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.53 million. Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 0.96% and a negative net margin of 2.23%. Iridium Communications’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Iridium Communications to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of IRDM opened at $37.02 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -370.16 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.46 and a 200 day moving average of $40.29. Iridium Communications has a 12 month low of $25.30 and a 12 month high of $54.65.

In other news, insider Suzanne E. Mcbride sold 32,553 shares of Iridium Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.89, for a total value of $1,331,092.17. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 106,120 shares in the company, valued at $4,339,246.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Bryan J. Hartin sold 1,925 shares of Iridium Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.25, for a total value of $79,406.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,409,725. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 87,967 shares of company stock valued at $3,662,222. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Iridium Communications stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 942,342 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,976 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.71% of Iridium Communications worth $37,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 84.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IRDM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised Iridium Communications from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $35.50 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Iridium Communications in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Iridium Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.60.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

Iridium Communications, Inc is a mobile voice and data satellite communications network. Its satellite network provides communication where terrestrial wireless or wireline networks do not exist or are limited. The company’s principal lines of business include Land Mobile, Maritime, Aviation, IoT Data Services, Hosted Payloads and Other Data Services, and Government.

