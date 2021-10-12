Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Holdings Lowered by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 13.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 87,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,892 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $3,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 9,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P grew its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 5,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 37,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

In other news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $26,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,057 shares in the company, valued at $1,850,508. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO John Tomovcsik sold 29,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.72, for a total transaction of $1,414,682.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,097 shares of company stock valued at $1,558,413. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Iron Mountain has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.75.

Iron Mountain stock opened at $42.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.63, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.31. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $24.85 and a fifty-two week high of $49.58.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 51.54% and a net margin of 14.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.618 per share. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.46%.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

Read More: Basic Economics

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM).

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.