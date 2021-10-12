ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS) Receives $11.76 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.76.

Several equities analysts recently commented on IS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on ironSource in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Macquarie began coverage on shares of ironSource in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ironSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of ironSource in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on ironSource in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of ironSource stock opened at $10.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.28. ironSource has a 12-month low of $7.80 and a 12-month high of $12.70.

ironSource (NYSE:IS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $135.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.80 million. As a group, research analysts predict that ironSource will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IS. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ironSource in the second quarter worth about $55,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ironSource in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Littlejohn & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of ironSource in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of ironSource during the second quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Cowen Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ironSource during the second quarter valued at approximately $121,000.

ironSource Company Profile

ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators. Its platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device.

