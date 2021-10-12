iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Bought by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,609,501 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,032 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $345,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 215.2% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 424.1% in the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth about $34,000.

IEFA opened at $73.83 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.60. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84.

