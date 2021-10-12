iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) is OLD Mission Capital LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) by 61.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,351,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 514,399 shares during the period. iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF makes up about 4.3% of OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 2.15% of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF worth $127,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $31,349,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 32,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $2,635,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 19,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after buying an additional 3,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI raised its holdings in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 9,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:AAXJ traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.00. 10,118 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,090,414. The company has a fifty day moving average of $86.76 and a 200 day moving average of $89.04. iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF has a 12 month low of $78.25 and a 12 month high of $102.44.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index (the Index).

