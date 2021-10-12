iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 335,284 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 3,124,704 shares.The stock last traded at $37.81 and had previously closed at $37.61.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.79.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 6.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,369,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $610,105,000 after buying an additional 1,039,027 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 191.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,298,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $122,940,000 after buying an additional 2,165,995 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 13.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,469,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,785,000 after buying an additional 178,356 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,272,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,344,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,250,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,578,000 after buying an additional 47,385 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

