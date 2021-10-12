iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Stock Holdings Increased by Wambolt & Associates LLC

Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,629 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $1,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EFV. Sharkey Howes & Javer raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 36.1% during the second quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 382,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,781,000 after acquiring an additional 101,360 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 46.9% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 105,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,439,000 after acquiring an additional 33,538 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 26.1% during the second quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 3,115,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,393,000 after acquiring an additional 645,049 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 34.8% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 89,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,642,000 after acquiring an additional 23,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 112,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,806,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:EFV traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,613,890 shares. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.26. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52 week low of $49.15 and a 52 week high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

