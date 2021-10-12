iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Stock Holdings Increased by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,636,845 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,446 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 1.8% of Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.44% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF worth $129,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,342,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,972 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,829,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,499,000 after buying an additional 170,643 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,314,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,673,000 after acquiring an additional 37,832 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,121,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,524,000 after acquiring an additional 388,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,018,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,370,000 after acquiring an additional 35,065 shares during the period.

IWR stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.62. 60,986 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,502,766. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $57.05 and a 12-month high of $82.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $80.48 and its 200 day moving average is $78.73.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

