iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Stake Lifted by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,123,114 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,285 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 1.12% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $90,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,372,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,032,000 after purchasing an additional 8,899 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 871,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,264,000 after purchasing an additional 45,469 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 737,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,665,000 after purchasing an additional 2,701 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 13.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 726,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,829,000 after purchasing an additional 84,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1,488.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 701,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,136,000 after purchasing an additional 657,065 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IJK opened at $79.57 on Tuesday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $59.79 and a 1 year high of $83.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.34 and a 200-day moving average of $80.61.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Further Reading: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.