iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Holdings Lifted by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 789,918 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,077 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 1.68% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $104,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $33,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000.

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock opened at $130.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $132.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.93. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $88.77 and a 1 year high of $137.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a $0.364 dividend. This is an increase from iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

