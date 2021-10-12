Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) is Mirova’s 10th Largest Position

Mirova reduced its holdings in shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 140,410 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 195,736 shares during the period. Itron accounts for 1.7% of Mirova’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Mirova’s holdings in Itron were worth $14,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Itron by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,928,567 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $492,757,000 after purchasing an additional 121,107 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Itron by 17.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,265,239 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $326,460,000 after buying an additional 482,588 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in Itron by 9.0% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,612,446 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $260,434,000 after buying an additional 216,786 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in Itron by 29.8% in the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,165,293 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $116,506,000 after buying an additional 267,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Itron by 53.8% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 956,152 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $84,765,000 after buying an additional 334,435 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James upgraded Itron from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Argus lowered their price target on Itron from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Itron in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered Itron from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $100.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Itron from $113.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.64.

NASDAQ:ITRI traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.92. 5,483 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 430,972. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of -138.24, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.15. Itron, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.50 and a 1-year high of $122.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $489.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.53 million. Itron had a positive return on equity of 8.43% and a negative net margin of 1.17%. Itron’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Itron, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Itron news, Director Lynda L. Ziegler sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.37, for a total transaction of $45,822.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michel Cadieux sold 10,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.52, for a total value of $809,513.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,282,860.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,740 shares of company stock worth $1,084,097 in the last three months. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

