Jack Creek Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:JCIC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Jack Creek Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:JCIC) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a decline of 84.0% from the September 15th total of 53,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

JCIC stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.75. 32,854 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,589. Jack Creek Investment has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $9.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.70.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JCIC. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new position in Jack Creek Investment during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,578,000. Periscope Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jack Creek Investment by 2,259.7% during the second quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 800,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,705,000 after purchasing an additional 766,097 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jack Creek Investment during the first quarter worth about $6,400,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Jack Creek Investment during the first quarter worth about $5,533,000. Finally, TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Jack Creek Investment during the first quarter worth about $5,321,000. 47.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jack Creek Investment Corp. is a blank check company. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

