Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) Trading Down 11.1%

Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX)’s stock price dropped 11.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $18.52 and last traded at $18.94. Approximately 1,378 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 236,141 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.31.

JANX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Janux Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Janux Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Cowen began coverage on Janux Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on Janux Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on Janux Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.11.

Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $0.48 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Janux Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $549,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $723,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.46% of the company’s stock.

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics based on proprietary Tumor Activated T Cell Engager (TRACTr) platform technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead TRACTr product candidates that are in preclinical or discovery stage target prostate-specific membrane antigen, epidermal growth factor receptor, and trophoblast cell surface antigen 2.

