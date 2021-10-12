JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Shares Sold by APG Asset Management US Inc.

APG Asset Management US Inc. decreased its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) by 37.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,494,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,725,000 shares during the period. JBG SMITH Properties comprises about 0.9% of APG Asset Management US Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. APG Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in JBG SMITH Properties were worth $142,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 252.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in JBG SMITH Properties in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. 79.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JBG SMITH Properties alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on JBGS. Zacks Investment Research lowered JBG SMITH Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on JBG SMITH Properties in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company.

JBGS stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.83. The stock had a trading volume of 3,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 698,839. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 4.68. JBG SMITH Properties has a twelve month low of $22.63 and a twelve month high of $34.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.89, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.65.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.36). JBG SMITH Properties had a negative return on equity of 2.85% and a negative net margin of 14.87%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that JBG SMITH Properties will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. JBG SMITH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.63%.

JBG SMITH Properties Profile

JBG SMITH Properties is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in owning, operating, investing in, and developing a portfolio of mixed-use properties. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Multifamily, and Other. The company was founded on October 27, 2016 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

See Also: When is a capital gain realized?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS).

Receive News & Ratings for JBG SMITH Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JBG SMITH Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.