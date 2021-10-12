Jefferies Financial Group Boosts Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Price Target to $86.00

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) had its target price lifted by Jefferies Financial Group from $75.00 to $86.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

CMA has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Comerica from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Comerica from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist reduced their price target on shares of Comerica from $100.00 to $83.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Comerica from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Comerica from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $80.00.

Shares of NYSE:CMA opened at $83.47 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.50. Comerica has a 12-month low of $40.08 and a 12-month high of $85.35. The firm has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.87, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.71. Comerica had a net margin of 37.02% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The firm had revenue of $749.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Comerica will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.18%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Comerica by 77,841.7% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 18,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 18,682 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Comerica by 241.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 41,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,917,000 after purchasing an additional 29,616 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The grew its holdings in Comerica by 4.7% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 4,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Comerica in the first quarter worth $215,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Comerica by 27.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 809,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,105,000 after buying an additional 176,056 shares during the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance and Other. The Commercial Bank segment involves in the middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

