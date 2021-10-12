Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Graphic Packaging in a report issued on Friday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.30. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Graphic Packaging’s FY2021 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Graphic Packaging from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Graphic Packaging currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.33.

Shares of Graphic Packaging stock opened at $18.81 on Monday. Graphic Packaging has a one year low of $13.14 and a one year high of $20.88. The company has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.69.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 16.04% and a net margin of 3.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Graphic Packaging by 74.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 407,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,765,000 after purchasing an additional 173,468 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in Graphic Packaging during the 2nd quarter worth $7,809,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Graphic Packaging by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,473,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,475 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Graphic Packaging by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 193,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,746,000 after purchasing an additional 25,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Graphic Packaging during the 2nd quarter worth $50,573,000. 93.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is 26.79%.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Co provides paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

