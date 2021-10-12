Jefferies Financial Group Downgrades Lasertec (OTCMKTS:LSRCY) to Hold

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Lasertec (OTCMKTS:LSRCY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on LSRCY. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Lasertec from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Lasertec from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

Shares of Lasertec stock opened at $41.32 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.97. Lasertec has a twelve month low of $16.69 and a twelve month high of $53.72.

Lasertec Corporation develops, manufactures, sells, and services semiconductor-related equipment, energy efficiency and environment products, laser microscopes, and flat panel display-related equipment worldwide. The company provides systems used to inspect and measure defects on semiconductor photomasks and wafers; wafer inspection and measurement equipment, such as lithography process inspection systems and coating thickness non-uniformity inspection systems; systems used to inspect and review SiC and transparent wafers, which have applications in electric power systems, and railway, office, and consumer equipment.

